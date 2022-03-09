From Refugees to MiG-29s, Poland Is Playing a Huge Role in Aiding Ukraine

It will also make some social benefits available to Ukrainian refugees, which have, until now, been available only to permanent residents of Poland.

This is in stark contrast to how Polish leaders handled the Poland-Belarus border crisis that shocked the world five months ago.

Videos that went viral on social media in November 2021 showed thousands of migrants, mostly Iraqi Kurds, trying to flee from Belarus into Poland.

These refugees were met at the Polish border by defence forces, who had set up barbed wire fences to deny them entry into the country.

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki had then accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of planning the whole crisis, claiming that while the cameras are focusing on Minsk, "it (the crisis) has its mastermind in Moscow."

The current crisis also has its mastermind in Moscow, but the differences in the response of the Polish authorities couldn't be more stark.

Nevertheless, the humanitarian response from Poland's civilian population has also been overwhelming.