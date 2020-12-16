Record High Journalist Arrests in 2020, 274 Imprisoned Globally

2020 saw a record high in journalist arrests globally, with 274 being imprisoned in relation to their work. This includes print media journalists, photojournalists, radio, television, and digital media journalists.
In its annual global survey, the Committee to Protect Journalists found that 67 percent of journalists in jail have been charged with anti-state crimes such as terrorism or membership in banned groups, 12 percent have charges of spreading false news while no charges have been disclosed in 19 percent of the cases.
Nearly all journalists jailed worldwide, the report says, were locals covering events such as COVID-19 crisis or political instability. At least two journalists were also found to have died in custody after contracting coronavirus.
Amongst the worst jailers, China has grabbed the top rank for two years in a row with 47 arrests, most of whom are serving long sentences without their charges being disclosed.
Turkey ranks second with all the 37 arrested journalists facing anti-state charges. Although this is half the number from 2016, a suspension of judicial proceedings for three months has prolonged prison time for the arrested.
With 27 imprisonments, Egypt seems to have intensified arrests and detentions, the CJP report notes.
Although the report shows only four arrests of journalists in India, the actual number of press freedom violations is much higher.
However, according to a Newslaundry report from 7 May 2020, at least 24 mediapersons have been impeded from doing their work since the beginning of the pandemic. This includes slapping charges, police interrogation, notices, detention, FIR, arrest, and even assault.
Most of the journalists, the report says, were booked under the Section 188 of the IPC which criminalises disobeying a public servant’s order, and Section 505 (1)(b), which punishes causing fear and alarm to the public “whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state.”
At least two other Kashmiri journalists – Mashrat Zahra and Peerzada Ashiq – were arrested under the dreaded UAPA charges as well.
Likewise, within the United States, no journalists were jailed at the time of CPJ’s prison census, but according to the US Press Freedom tracker, an unprecedented 110 journalists were arrested or criminally charged in 2020 and around 300 were assaulted, due to the polarised climate.
