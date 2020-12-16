Record High Journalist Arrests in 2020, 274 Imprisoned Globally

2020 saw a record high in journalist arrests globally, with 274 being imprisoned in relation to their work. This includes print media journalists, photojournalists, radio, television, and digital media journalists.

In its annual global survey, the Committee to Protect Journalists found that 67 percent of journalists in jail have been charged with anti-state crimes such as terrorism or membership in banned groups, 12 percent have charges of spreading false news while no charges have been disclosed in 19 percent of the cases.