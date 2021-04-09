Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Passes Away at 99

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, the Royal Family announced on Friday, 9 April.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement from the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Prince Philip had been recently hospitalised and had undergone a successful heart procedure, which took place on 3 March.
The Union Jack is at half-mast over Buckingham Palace in tribute to Prince Philip, reported AFP.
Hailing from the Greek and Danish families, Prince Philip was also the nephew of Lord Louis Mountbatten, the last Viceroy of India, under whom the country became independent.
His mother was Princess Alice of Battenberg, a descendent of German princes. Prince Philip was also a great-grandchild of Queen Victoria.
He married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became the Queen. The couple had four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
They had been living largely in isolation at Windsor Castle, owing to the pandemic and Prince Philip was last seen at a military ceremony at Windsor Castle in July. This came just days after his presence at the wedding of his granddaughter Princess Beatrice, reports AFP.
(With inputs from The Guardian and AFP.)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: 09 Apr 2021,04:45 PM IST