Will be Greatly Missed: Harry, Meghan Pay Tribute to Prince Philip

Hours after the Buckingham Palace on Friday, 9 April, announced the news of the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan Markle and Harry have paid tribute to the late royal by updating their website Archewell.com with a statement.

Their message reads: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.

"1921 - 2021.

"Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed."