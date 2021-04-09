Will be Greatly Missed: Harry, Meghan Pay Tribute to Prince Philip

Hours after the Buckingham Palace on Friday, 9 April, announced the news of the demise of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Meghan Markle and Harry have paid tribute to the late royal by updating their website Archewell.com with a statement.
Their message reads: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.
"1921 - 2021.
"Thank you for your service. You will be greatly missed."
Archewell is the organisation founded by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. They are the first royals to release a personal statement after the demise of Prince Philip.
Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in March 2020 over unbearable media scrutiny and strictures of their roles. Harry and Meghan retain their titles of duke and duchess, and Harry is still sixth in line to the British throne. They now live in Santa Barbara, California.
Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip passed away at the age of 99, the Royal Family announced on Friday.
“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle,” a statement from the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.
Prince Philip had been recently hospitalised and had undergone a successful heart procedure, which took place on 3 March.
Published: 09 Apr 2021,10:25 PM IST