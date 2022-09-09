'Moment of Greatest Sadness': New King Charles After Queen Elizabeth's Death

Queen Elizabeth II.
The Royal Family on Thursday, 8 September, announced the death of the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth II at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her son and the new ruling monarch of the UK after her death, King Charles, said that it is "a moment of greatest sadness" for him and all the members of his family. The new King will officially be known as King Charles III.
"During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held," the new King added.
The Royal Family also announced that The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral on Thursday evening and will return to London on Friday, 9 September.
The Queen's death comes after Buckingham Palace earlier on Thursday released a statement saying that the doctors of the Queen were concerned for her health.
Members of the Royal Family, including the now King Charles and his wife Camilla Parker Bowles as well as Princes Edward, Andrew, and William, gathered at Balmoral, amid concerns for her health.
Reacting to the news of the Queen's death, the Archbishop of Canterbury said, "It is with profound sadness that I join the nation, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the death of Her Late Majesty The Queen. My prayers are with The King and the Royal Family. May God draw near them and comfort them in the days, weeks and months ahead."
"As deep as our grief runs, even deeper is our gratitude for Her Late Majesty’s extraordinary dedication to the United Kingdom, her Realms and the Commonwealth. Through times of war and hardship, through seasons of upheaval and change, and through moments of joy and celebration, we have been sustained by Her Late Majesty’s faith in what and who we are called to be," he added.
