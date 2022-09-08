Queen Elizabeth's Doctors 'Concerned' for Her Health; Close Family Informed

Queen Elizabeth II
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@BorisJohnson)
Doctors of Queen Elizabeth II have said that they are "concerned" for her health and have recommended that she remain under medical supervision, Buckingham Palace said in a statement, reported AFP.
The doctors have also reportedly informed the 96-year-old's condition to her close family members.
Princes Charles and William are travelling to Balmoral currently, according to reports.
The Queen, who has been suffering from medical issues since October, has been having trouble walking and standing.
"Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," Buckingham Palace said in a statement, as per AFP.
Newly appointed UK PM tweeted, saying, "The whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime. My thoughts - and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom - are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time."
On Wednesday, the Queen had to pull out of a scheduled meeting with senior political advisors after her doctors advised her to rest. Just two days ago on Tuesday, she had officially appointed Liz Truss as the UK PM, following the resignation of Boris Johnson.
