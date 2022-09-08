House of Windsor: The Who's Who in Queen Elizabeth's Line of Succession

Born third in line to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, was christened Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary when she was born to the second son of King George V. However, after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936, her father became King George VI and Elizabeth was his heir to the throne.

Elizabeth assumed the title of Queen upon her father's sudden and unexpected death in 1952, becoming the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.

Here's a guide on the who's who of the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.