House of Windsor: The Who's Who in Queen Elizabeth's Line of Succession

Prince George of Cambridge, Prince Charles, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince William (from left to right).
(Photo Courtesy: The Royal Family)
Born third in line to the throne, Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, 8 September, at the age of 96, was christened Princess Elizabeth Alexandra Mary when she was born to the second son of King George V. However, after her uncle, Edward VIII, abdicated in 1936, her father became King George VI and Elizabeth was his heir to the throne.
Elizabeth assumed the title of Queen upon her father's sudden and unexpected death in 1952, becoming the longest-serving monarch of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth.
Here's a guide on the who's who of the House of Windsor, in order of their potential ascension to the throne.
Prince Charles, officially the Prince of Wales, is the Queen's eldest son and first in line to the throne. Born in 1948, the 77-year-old Charles has been supporting the Queen in her royal commitments since he came of age. The Prince of Wales is the first royal heir to earn a university degree. He is the president of The Prince's Trust and the Royal Shakespeare Company as well as president or patron of more than 400 charitable organisations.
Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales.
The couple had two sons – William and Harry – before their marriage was dissolved in 1996. A year later, the Princess was killed in a car crash in Paris. In April 2005, Prince Charles married Camilla Parker Bowles.
The first-born son of Princess Diana and Prince Charles, Prince William is the second in line to the British throne. He has a Master of Arts – the highest degree by any member of the royal family. He served in the British military from 2006 to 2013.
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge.
He married Catherine, who became the Duchess of Cambridge, in 2011. The couple have three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
Born 22 July 2013, Prince George became third in line to inherit the throne. The Prince currently attends Thomas's Battersea school in south London, along with his younger sister Princess Charlotte.
Prince George of Cambridge.
Born two years after her brother, Princess Charlotte will be fourth in line to the throne.
It was only in 2011 that the British monarchy abolished a rule that gave preference to male children over their sisters in the line of succession.
Princess Charlotte of Cambridge.
Prince Louis, fifth in line to the throne, arrived just weeks before the 2018 wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan.
Prince Louis of Cambridge.
Prince Harry served in the armed forces for ten years after training at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst. He went on to become a lieutenant in the British Army, serving as a helicopter pilot.
He served twice in Afghanistan, in 2012 to 2013, as an Apache helicopter copilot and gunner. He left the army in 2015 and has been a Counsellor of State since his 21st birthday.
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
In their statement, they said that they wanted to "work to become financially independent." The couple have maintained their distance ever since.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, the first-born of the Sussexes, was born on 6 May 2019. The couple chose not to confer a title on their first born.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her second child in California's Santa Barbara on 4 June 2021. Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor – to be known as Lili – is named after the Royal Family's nickname for the Queen and Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)