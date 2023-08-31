Queen Camilla Unveils Indian-Origin WWII Spy Noor Inayat Khan's Portrait

Queen Camilla of Britain has unveiled a new portrait of the Indian-origin spy and descendent of Tipu Sultan, Noor Inayat Khan, at the Royal Air Force (RAF) Club to honour her sacrifice as an undercover agent for Britain's Special Operations Executive (SOE) during the World War II.

The 76-year-old senior royal on Tuesday, 29 August also formally named a room at the RAF Club as "Noor Inayat Khan Room", where the portrait hangs opposite a stained-glass window celebrating women in the RAF which was inaugurated by her late mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

The portrait was created by renowned British artist Paul Brason.

Noor became one of the two Women's Auxiliary Air Force (WAAF) members to receive the George Cross for her exceptional heroism and courage in extreme circumstances.