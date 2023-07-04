‘Russia Supports New Delhi Declaration’: Putin at SCO Summit Chaired by PM Modi

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivered a speech at this year's SCO summit, his first at a global summit since the Wagner mercenary group staged a mutiny in Russia last month.

Putin expressed Russia's determination to oppose Western sanctions and "provocations" during a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, which includes China and India.

He emphasied Moscow's intention to strengthen its relationship with the group and showed support for transitioning to local currency settlements in foreign trade and cautioned about the increasing potential for conflicts and the rising risk of a global economic crisis.