Protests Erupt For 20-Year-Old Black Man Killed By Minneapolis Cop

Several protests have sparked in Minneapolis since Sunday, 11 April, over the killing of a 20-year-old black man, Daunte Wright. The police have called the matter an accidental discharge by one of their officials.

Moreover, this incident comes just as the city sees the trial of a police officer, Derek Chauvin, for killing another black man, George Floyd, a year ago.

As per The Washington Post, Wright is at least the 262 person killed by the police in 2021. The report added that officials are spending $1 million on security of deploying additional law enforcement and erecting barbed wire fences.