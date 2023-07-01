Protests and Riots Erupt in France After Police Shoot Teen: Here’s What We Know

Protests have swept France since a 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest by the police near Paris on Tuesday, 27 June. The incident reignited a debate on over-policing in marginalised communities, leading to protests and riots.

Hundreds of arrests have been made, with the French government banning demonstrations and issuing travel warnings in some cities.

Videos purportedly showing people setting fires to vehicles, smashing windows, and climbing onto buildings have been circulating on social media. Visuals of the riot police allegedly clashing with the demonstrators have also been widely shared.

The violent situation even prompted French President Emmanuel Macron to hold an emergency meeting with ministers.