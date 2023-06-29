'Mistreated, Harassed, Threatened': Indian Flyers Allege Racism by Air France

"They didn’t provide us with any help, rather, they were aggressive and rude. We were unable to eat or sleep, and they were treating us like hordes of animals," said Meera Krishnan, an Indian who was stranded at Paris’ Charles De Gaulle airport after her Air France flight was grounded for more than 48 hours, told The Quint.

Meera, along with 300 other passengers, was flying back to Toronto from Mumbai and had to catch a connecting flight at the Paris airport. They hoped to arrive in Toronto by night, but even after their Air France flight was delayed and subsequently cancelled, the passengers were unaware of the 48-hour-long airport stay ahead.

Geeta, another Indian, who was on her first international trip, told The Quint: