ISIS Leader 'Removed From Battlefield' in Counter-Terror Operation: Biden

"US military forces 'have removed from the battlefield' ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi," Biden said.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>United States President Joe Biden informed on Thursday, 3 February, that US military forces “have removed from the battlefield” ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.</p></div>
United States President Joe Biden informed on Thursday, 3 February, that US military forces “have removed from the battlefield” ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi.

Taking to Twitter, Biden said:

“Last night at my direction, US military forces successfully undertook a counterterrorism operation. Thanks to the bravery of our Armed Forces, we have removed from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. (Sic)”
Meanwhile, sharing a photo of President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team, the White House wrote:

“President Biden, Vice President Harris and members of the President’s national security team observe the counterterrorism operation responsible for removing from the battlefield Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi — the leader of ISIS. (sic)”

Biden is slated to give a public address later on Thursday in this regard.

