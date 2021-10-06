Probe: More Than 200,000 Children, Mostly Boys, Sexually Abused by French Clergy

A major investigation, whose conclusions were announced on Tuesday, 5 October, revealed that the French clergy sexually abused more than 200,000 children in the last seven decades since 1950, Reuters reported.

Most of the victims were boys, aged between 10 and 13, and the abuses peaked between 1950 and 1970.

Jean-Marc Sauve, who led the commission that drafted the report, said that the Church had displayed "deep, total and even cruel indifference for years", the report added.