The Privilege of Being Eileen Gu and How China Uses Her as a Propaganda Weapon

Eileen Gu has 'Marie Antoinette' moment.

This was the headline of an article published recently by Taiwan News on Eileen Gu, an American-born Chinese freestyle skier, who won a gold medal for China at the 2022 Winter Olympics taking place in the Beijing.

The medal made Gu became the youngest Olympic champion in freestyle skiing.

That achievement, however, is not the only reason why Gu has made the headlines.

One of Gu's Instagram posts during the Olympics became the centre of controversy when a user commented, "Why can you use Instagram and millions of Chinese people from the mainland cannot, why you got such special treatment as a Chinese citizen."