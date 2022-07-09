PM Modi Says India Is Committed To Inclusive Growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday, July 08, 2022.
(Photo: Qamar Sibtain/IANS)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about several examples of India's governmental welfare policies that would guide India on its path of inclusive growth for the upcoming 25 years.
PM Modi was speaking at the First Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on Friday, 8 July, when he talked about India's future and took a moment to pay his respects not only for Jaitley but also to former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman began the event by pointing out that Jaitley was the one who brought about two major reforms, namely, GST and the Bankruptcy Code. It was during Jaitley's tenure that the presenting date of the Union Budget was preponed to 1st February and a separate presentation of the Railway Budget was abolished, as reported by Tribune India.
The PM spoke with a "heavy heart" about the assassination Shinzo Abe, the former Prime Minister of Japan.
He also referred to the status of the Indian economy and said that the country is definitely facing some challenges, "but there are 130 crore solutions," Modi added.
Singapore's senior minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who was the primary speaker at the First Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture, said that India needed to grow by about 8-10 percent over the next 25 years to successfully create jobs and increase the average income in the country.
He added that globalisation and global trade would be key in India's growth in the upcoming years.
