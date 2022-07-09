India Needs To Grow 8-10% In 25 Years: Singapore Minister Shanmugaratnam

India's economy must grow by eight to 10 percent in the next quarter century in order to raise the average income of people across the country and create more jobs, according to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Singapore's Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies.

The senior minister from Singapore delivered the first Arun Jaitley Memorial Lecture on Friday, 8 July. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also present at the lecture.

Shanmugaratnam added that India needs to focus simultaneously not only on the job growth but also productivity, as reported by Reuters. India would have to accelerate the speed of reforms and repurpose the role of the government in order to face the challenges that the country is likely to face in the upcoming 25 years.