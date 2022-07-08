Shinzo Abe Shot | 'Distressed, Praying': PM Modi, World Leaders Express Shock

Lamenting the possibly fatal attack on erstwhile Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, PM Narendra Modi on Friday, 8 July said that he was 'deeply distressed'.
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
"Our thoughts and prayers are with him, his family, and the people of Japan," Modi wrote on Twitter.
The 67-year-old leader was not breathing, and his heart stopped while being airlifted to the hospital for the gunshot wound, a fire official was quoted as saying.
Soon after the news broke, messages of shock and despair poured in from leaders around the world, with the PM of Japan, Fumio Kishida, saying that he is "praying from the depths of my heart that his life will be saved."
In a media briefing, an emotional Kishida stated:
Meanwhile, Australian PM Anthony Albanese joined in to send his "thoughts to Abe's family and the people of Japan."
The US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken was quoted as saying that he was "deeply saddened and deeply concerned" about the news coming in from Japan.
Meanwhile, in a tweet, New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern said that "events like these shake us to the core."
"Utterly appalled and saddened to hear about the despicable attack on Shinzo Abe," wrote British PM Boris Johnson.
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen while condemning "violent illegal acts" on Facebook, said that "Former Prime Minister Abe is not my good friend, but also Taiwan's most stable ally." She expressed her condolences over the incident.
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to express his shock at the news of the attack on Abe.
"Shocked to hear the news of the attack on former PM of Japan, Shinzo Abe, who has been instrumental in deepening Indo-Japanese ties. Prayers for his recovery. My thoughts are with his family," he said.
Congress leader and former PM Dr Manmohan Singh also displayed shock at the incident, saying, "deeply shocked by the tragic attack on my friend former Prime Minister Abe. My prayers are with him and family," news agency ANI reported.
