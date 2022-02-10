Inspired by Canada's Case, Truckers in France Protest Macron Govt's Vaccine Pass

Inspired by what's happening in Canada, dozens of trucks left southern France for Paris on Wednesday, 9 February, to oppose the Macron government's vaccine pass policy.

In Canada, truckers have been protesting a similar policy of the Trudeau government, that requires truckers to be vaccinated while entering the country from the US.

Failing to do so would require them to quarantine for 14 days.

The Canadian truckers are calling themselves the 'Freedom Convoy'.

In France, the movement is being called 'Convoi de la Liberté,' which is a direct translation of 'Freedom Convoy'.

The protests in France haven't reached the levels that are being seen in Canada, but the main Facebook group behind 'Convoi de la Liberté' already has more than 300,000 followers.

Protestors posted pictures of themselves driving out of Nice with packed food.