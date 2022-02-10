Inspired by Canada's Case, Truckers in France Protest Macron Govt's Vaccine Pass

Truckers protesting in France.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@Autolucky)
Inspired by what's happening in Canada, dozens of trucks left southern France for Paris on Wednesday, 9 February, to oppose the Macron government's vaccine pass policy.
In Canada, truckers have been protesting a similar policy of the Trudeau government, that requires truckers to be vaccinated while entering the country from the US.
Failing to do so would require them to quarantine for 14 days.
The Canadian truckers are calling themselves the 'Freedom Convoy'.
In France, the movement is being called 'Convoi de la Liberté,' which is a direct translation of 'Freedom Convoy'.
The protests in France haven't reached the levels that are being seen in Canada, but the main Facebook group behind 'Convoi de la Liberté' already has more than 300,000 followers.
Protestors posted pictures of themselves driving out of Nice with packed food.
The demonstrations have support from France's far right groups that have, since the commencement of the country's vaccination program, been against any kind of mandatory vaccination.
The vaccine pass in France requires people older than 16 years of age to be fully vaccinated if they want to enter bars and restaurants, entertainment venues, and to even access inter-regional transportation services like planes and trains.
Protesters are expected reach French capital on Friday, 11 February, and might even drive to Brussels, where the European Union is headquartered.
Only about 8 percent of the adult population of the country is unvaccinated.
Anti-vaccine demonstrations have been limited, but visible.
Marine Le Pen, who is expected to be President Macron's main opponent in the upcoming 2022 national elections, said that she sympathises with the truckers, according to the New York Times.
Macron had previously stated that he has vowed to 'piss off' the unvaccinated.
(With inputs from the New York Times)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)