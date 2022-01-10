'Prepared for the Worst': NATO Boss Says Alliance is Ready for War With Russia

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has warned Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin, that it is ready for war and urged its geopolitical rival to reconsider its hostile foreign policy towards Ukraine.

"I am aware of Russia’s history. For centuries they have experienced conflict with neighbours. [But] Russia has an alternative: to co-operate, to work with Nato", NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg, who is also the former prime minister of Norway, told the Financial Times.

"Nato’s deterrence is credible and strong . . . We have to hope and work hard for the best, but be prepared for the worst," he added.

A few weeks ago, American intelligence had raised an alarm that the Kremlin was planning a multi-front offensive on the Russo-Ukrainian border as early as 2022 involving up to 1,75,000 soldiers.