US Pre-Poll Voting Crosses Two-Thirds of All Ballots Cast in 2016

The massive early voting numbers certainly paints a picture of a high level of enthusiasm for voting this year. Pre-election voting for the US presidential polls on 3 November has crossed two-thirds of all ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election.

With more than 93 million Americans having voted so far, pre-election voting for the US presidential polls on 3 November has crossed two-thirds of all ballots cast during the 2016 presidential election, CNN reports.

This represents more than 43 percent of registered voters nationwide, according to the report. This is an enormous figure, and has probably increased at the time this report is being read.

While it isn’t clear if this record will extend itself to the all-important Election Day, the massive early voting numbers certainly paints a picture of a high level of enthusiasm for voting this year, despite the obvious concerns of a pandemic. According to a report by The Guardian, Michael McDonald, a University of Florida professor who runs the US Elections Project, said 93,131,017 people had voted as of Sunday.

A large number of these votes comes from sixteen states which have already seen more than half of their registered voters voting. The surge to vote early has led to predictions that this election could see a record turnout of about 150 million, representing 65 percent of eligible voters. This would be the highest rate since 1908, says a report by Reuters.

CNN also reported that as of Friday, Texas and Hawaii have already surpassed their total turnouts from the 2016 general election.

According to the report by The Guardian, early voting includes both in-person votes and mail-in and absentee ballots. As of Sunday afternoon, there have been 34,004,455 in-person votes, 59,126,562 mailed ballots returned to the election authorities, while there are still 32,084,041 outstanding mail ballots. The surge in these comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced election authorities to extend their early voting period and offer mail-in ballots more widely than before.

When Will States Count These Ballots?

According to a CNN report, most states start processing absentee ballots prior to Election Day. Processing involves verifying signatures, checking photocopies of identification documents etc. In some states, processing could mean scanning ballots, but not tabulating them until counting is allowed to begin. But in the crucial battleground states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan, officials cannot start processing early ballots until on or just before Election Day.

This opens up the possibility of not just delaying the results of their primary states, but also leave hanging the presidential race over their Electoral College votes. The CNN report says that in Michigan, some big cities could start processing their ballots on 2 November, but officials have warned that complete tallies will possibly not be available till 6 November.

In addition, Alabama and Mississippi also only begin to process absentee ballots until Election Day.

Meanwhile, in states such as Arizona, ballots were being counted as of 20 October. In Nevada too, officials began counting absentee ballots on 19 October, CNBC reports. (With inputs from CNN, CNBC, Reuters and The Guardian.)