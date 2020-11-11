Pramila Jayapal is Not Surprised at Trump’s ‘Ridiculous Behaviour’

Jayapal says she will fight against any and all attempts Donald Trump makes to challenge the vote of the people. Tara Bahl “The power is in our hands; and when we exercise that power, there is nothing that can stop us on the road to justice,” Jayapal stated. | (Photo: Altered by Shruti Mathur / The Quint) World Jayapal says she will fight against any and all attempts Donald Trump makes to challenge the vote of the people.

US Representative Pramila Jayapal has vowed to fight back against President Donald Trump’s attempts to challenge the people’ verdict in the 2020 US election. She says she was not surprised at Trump, who has still not conceded defeat, after four years of ‘ridiculous behaviour.’ “I want to make clear that I will fight back against any and all attempts Donald Trump and his administration make to challenge the vote and voice of the people,” she said in a statement on the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. “The power is in our hands; and when we exercise that power, there is nothing that can stop us on the road to justice,” she stated.

On the Biden and Harris win, Progressive Jayapal stated that she will "continue holding them accountable until the day they leave office — and beyond".

In a separate interview with CNN International , Jayapal said Trump not conceding the election was not unexpected. “I wish we could have expected something different from Donald Trump,” she said, “but this is the ridiculous behaviour that we have seen for four years, to not concede the race.” “The reality is, Joe Biden will be our next president, and there’s nothing Donald Trump can do to change that. So, it’s unfortunate, because the country needs to move forward and move forward quickly,” Jayapal said.

Speaking of Harris becoming the first female Vice President-Elect of the United States, Japayal said, "It is truly a joy, I can’t take the smile off my face, to see her ascend to the vice presidency. This is important, not only because she brings a lived experience, being the daughter of immigrants from Trinidad and India." She added:

“I was elected on the same night that Kamala Harris was elected to the Senate. I became the first Indian American woman in the House. She became the first Indian-American in the Senate, and the second black female US Senator.”