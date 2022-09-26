Pound Hits All-Time Low Against Dollar as Chancellor Announces Tax Cuts

The British pound hit an all-time low over the weekend against the dollar after the United Kingdom government announced tax cuts and spending measures in Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's mini-budget, The Guardian reported on Monday, 26 September.

The chancellor has promised more tax cuts on top of a 45 billion pounds package that he announced last week on Friday, which seems to have undermined the market confidence in the UK.

"We've actually put more money into people's pockets. We're bringing forward the cut in the basic rate [of income tax] and there's more to come. I want to see over the next year, people retain more of their income, because I believe it's the British people that are going to drive this economy," he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

The Labour Party has said, however, that the cost-of-living crisis would not be solved by this plan, and has called the tax cuts a "plan to reward the already wealthy."