Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Portugal's Health Minister Resigns After Pregnant Indian Woman Dies in Lisbon

Portugal's Health Minister Resigns After Pregnant Indian Woman Dies in Lisbon

The Indian tourist was turned away from a full maternity ward, and died while being shifted to another hospital.
The Quint
World
Published:

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido stepped down from her post on Tuesday, 31 August, after a 34-year-old pregnant Indian woman lost her life while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Wikimedia Commons)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido stepped down from her post on Tuesday, 31 August, after a 34-year-old <a href="https://www.thequint.com/topic/pregnancy">pregnant Indian woman</a> lost her life while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon.</p></div>

Portugal's Health Minister Marta Temido stepped down from her post on Tuesday, 31 August, after a 34-year-old pregnant Indian woman lost her life while being shifted between hospitals in Lisbon.

The Indian tourist was turned away from a maternity ward which was full, and suffered a cardiac arrest while being transferred to another hospital, as per news agency Reuters. Her baby survived following an emergency caesarean section.

Temido's resignation follows a widespread criticism of her decision to temporarily close emergency obstetric services over lack of staff, leading to risky transfers of pregnant women between hospitals.

Portugal's Health Ministry said in a statement that the minister "realised that she no longer had the conditions to remain in office."

Also ReadIndia Among Top Countries Getting Portugal Visas; Govts to Sign New Pact Soon

In a separate statement, Portugal's Prime Minister António Costa said the woman's death was "the last straw" that led to Temido's resignation, according to Portugal's Lusa news agency. Costa said he had accepted her resignation and thanked Temido for her work.

The prime minister said on Twitter that the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service, but gave no indication about Temido’s replacement.

Temido had been serving as the country's health minister since 2018, and is credited with steering Portugal through the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from Reuters and Lusa.)

Also ReadAmid Heatwave, Wildfires in France, Spain & Portugal Force Thousands to Flee

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT