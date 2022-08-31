Portugal's Health Minister Resigns After Pregnant Indian Woman Dies in Lisbon

In a separate statement, Portugal's Prime Minister António Costa said the woman's death was "the last straw" that led to Temido's resignation, according to Portugal's Lusa news agency. Costa said he had accepted her resignation and thanked Temido for her work.

The prime minister said on Twitter that the government would push ahead with reforms to strengthen the national health service, but gave no indication about Temido’s replacement.

Temido had been serving as the country's health minister since 2018, and is credited with steering Portugal through the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With inputs from Reuters and Lusa.)