Modi in US LIVE Updates: After Yoga Day Event at UN HQ, PM Leaves for Washington

Narendra Modi in US LIVE Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi US Visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 21 June, kicked off the second day of his US visit by leading the Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York.
Modi then departed for Washington DC, where he is set to participate in a background briefing conducted by Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of the US State Department for South and Central Asia. He will also hold private talks with US President Joe Biden and subsequently take part in a private engagement with the president and first lady.
Addressing the event, PM Modi said:
Meanwhile, on the matter of US bringing up alleged violations of human rights in India, White White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters that President Joe Biden expected to bring up the concerns of "democratic backsliding" but he will not "lecture Modi" on the subject.
After his arrival in the US on Monday, PM Modi met over two dozen industry and subject leaders like Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts.
The Dignitaries PM Modi met So Far:
After his arrival, PM Modi held talks with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson, investor Ray Dalio, Lebanese-American essayist Nassim Nicholas Taleb, senior World Bank official Paul Romer, and Indian-origin singer Falu Shah.
PM Modi also took part in meetings with several distinguished individuals, including Jeff Smith, an accomplished author and research fellow at Heritage's Asian Studies Center, and Michael Froman, a former US trade representative and diplomat.
In addition, Modi met Peter Agre, a highly regarded American physician and Nobel laureate and also engaged with Chandrika Tandon, a renowned musical artist.
Daniel Russel, an esteemed former US diplomat, and Elbridge A Colby, a bureaucrat, also held talks with the Indian PM.
The Indian Tri-colour and the US national flag were on display alongside each other at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building ahead of Indian PM Narendra Modi's visit to Washington.
The Eisenhower building houses the executive offices of the American president and vice-president, situated next to the White House's West Wing.
During the Yoga Day event at the United Nation Headquarters in New York, UN General Assembly President Csaba Korosi, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj and New York Mayor Eric Adams greeted and addressed the crowd, welcoming PM Narendra Modi.
Kamboj said:
PM Narendra Modi's Yoga Day event at UN makes it to Guinness World Records for most nationalities present at any yoga event.
"Today there was a Guinness World Records title attempt for most nationalities in a Yoga lesson. The mark to be was 140 nationalities. Today in New York, at the UN, they have 135. It is a new Guinness world records title," Michael Empric, Guinness World Records official adjudicator told news agency ANI.
Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters concluded with PM Narendra Modi taking selfies with the people present at the event.
Addressing the Yoga Day event at the UN headquarters, PM Modi said: "We've gathered here at the meeting point of entire humanity. I am delighted to see you all and thank you all for coming. I am told that almost every nationality is represented here today. Yoga means to unite, so you are coming together is an expression of another form of Yoga."
"Yoga comes from India and it is a very old tradition. Yoga is free from copyrights, patents and free from royalty payments. Yoga is adaptable to your age, gender and fitness level. Yoga is portable and is truly universal," he said.
"Let us use the power of Yoga not only to be healthy, happy but also to be kind to ourselves and to each other. Let us use the power of Yoga to build bridges of friendship, a peaceful world and a cleaner, greener and sustainable future. Let us join hands together to realise the goal of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,'" PM Modi said.
PM Narendra Modi paid tributes to Gandhi statue at the UN headquarters in New York.
"I am excited for everyone who is participating in the Yoga Day," Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US ambassador to UN told news agency PTI.
Three-time Grammy Award-winning musician Ricky Kej will also participate in Yoga Day event at UN headquarters.
"I am extremely excited to be here. Thousands of people are here. I will be following PM Modi today and will do yoga here. This time it's going to be really huge and amazing," Kej told news agency ANI.
Hollywood actor Richard Gere arrived at the UN Headquarters in New York to take part in the Yoga Day event led by PM Narendra Modi.
"It is a nice feeling to be here," he said while speaking to the media.
With PM Modi set to hold a Yoga session the UN headquarters in New York, senior party leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday remembered India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's contribution in popularising yoga
"On International Day of Yoga, we thank Pt. Nehru, who was instrumental in popularising Yoga & even made it a part of national policy. Let us appreciate the importance of the ancient art & philosophy in our physical & mental wellbeing & take steps to incorporate it in our lives," he tweeted.
"Indeed! We should also acknowledge all those who revived & popularised yoga, including our government, @PMOIndia & @MEAIndia for internationalising #InternationalYogaDay through the @UN. As I have argued for decades, yoga is a vital part of our soft power across the world & it's great to see it recognized," he added.
"People are very excited; they are already chanting. They have been waiting outside since 6 am," Ruchika Lal, Yoga and Meditation Instructor, Art of Living told news agency PTI on PM Modi leading the International Yoga Day celebrations at UN headquarters in New York.
"You can see the vibrations and excitement. Hundreds of people are lining up for International Yoga Day celebrations with PM Modi. Such a great feeling," Dilip Chauhan, Deputy Commissioner for New York City Mayor's Office for International Affairs told PTI.
Preparations for the 9th International Yoga Day celebrations at of United Nations Headquarters in New York are underway and visuals from the ground showed several hundred yellow yoga mats laid across the the North Lawn of the UN's Headquarters.
On 21 June, Prime Minister Modi will lead celebrations on International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York. The PM will also pay respects to a bust of Mahatma Gandhi that is present on the North Lawns of the UN Headquarters.
The PM's first key engagement in Washington DC would be focused on "skilling for future, which will try to bring out the key complementarities and objectives that both systems aim to seek and achieve in the field of skilling and capacity building."
It is expected that on 21 June itself, Modi and Biden will hold talks during a private engagement.
Sources told The Quint that President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are to host an intimate private dinner, but officials have not confirmed the same.
A professional ballerina, a yoga trainer who focuses on breathwork and meditation, and a faculty at several prestigious universities in the United States – 47-year-old Annelies Richmond dons many hats.
On Wednesday, 21 June – International Yoga Day – she will add yet another feather to her cap by leading the International Yoga Day celebrations from the United Nations Headquarters in New York, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day state visit.
Thousands of Indian Americans in their summer finery are expected at the White House ceremony. Indian Americans are showing their invitations on social media, bragging about the rare opportunity, and generally joining the excitement that has built to a fever pitch. A total of 125,000 have registered with the White House for the morning ceremony to attend but it is unclear how many will actually get in. The ceremony is expected to last about an hour, depending on the mercy of the rain gods.
A state visit is rare and comes with all the bells and whistles, requiring a rarer confluence of geopolitical importance, bilateral stakes, strategic calculations, future expectations, and pure politics. India, under Modi, finds itself in that sweet spot.
PM Modi held a discussion with a group of healthcare experts in New York.
"They shared their rich perspectives on ways to augment healthcare capacities in India. I told them about the work we have done in integrating latest technology in the sector and our efforts like TB elimination," he said.
Prime Minsiter Modi interacted with a group of academics in New York.
"They shared their views on how to further strengthen the education sector in India with a focus on skills and innovation. I talked about the transformative potential of our National Education Policy," he tweeted after the meet.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the founder, CEO, and chief engineer of SpaceX and Twitter owner Elon Musk, as the former kicked off his maiden three-day State visit to the United States.
Following the meeting, Musk told reporters that he is a "fan of Modi."
"It was a fantastic meeting with the Prime Minister and I like him quite a lot. He visited our factory a few years ago. So, we have known each other for a while. I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world."
PM Modi met renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.
"Talked space, science and related issues with @neiltyson. Highlighted steps India is taking to reform the space sector and draw more youngsters towards science as well as innovation," PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi met Buddhist author and academic Robert Thruman.
"I admire his passion towards research and scholarship on aspects relating to Buddhism. I highlighted India’s Buddhist heritage and how Buddhism can help overcome many challenges our world faces," PM Modi tweeted.
PM Modi met author and investor Ray Dalio.
"Urged him to deepen investments in India and also talked about the reform trajectory of our Government," PM Modi tweeted after the meet.
Prime Minister Modi met noted economist and Nobel laureate, Professor Paul Romer.
"We had extensive conversations on leveraging technology to improve lives. We also talked about how to make our cities more sustainable and people friendly," he tweeted.
The PM will leave for Washington DC the same day.
President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will reportedly host an intimate private dinner with PM Modi the same day.
