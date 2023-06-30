PM Modi Holds Phone Call With President Putin to Discuss Ukraine, Wagner Mutiny

"In connection with the events of June 24 in Russia, Narendra Modi expressed understanding and support for the decisive actions of the Russian leadership to protect law and order, ensure stability in the country and the security of its citizens."

Meanwhile, New Delhi released a statement and said that Modi was informed of the situation and re-emphasised on his call for dialogue and diplomacy.

The statement added that PM Modi expressed support for what the Kremlin described as Russian leadership's decisive actions while handling the Wagner group mutiny.