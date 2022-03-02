PM Modi Speaks to Putin, Reviews Situation in Ukraine & Evacuation of Indians

File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday, 2 February, held a phone call with Russia President Vladimir Putin and reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck.
The call comes a day after an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday.
21-year-old Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, from Haveri district, Karnataka was a fourth-year student of forensic science at Kharkiv National Medical University. He had spoken to his father not long before stepping out of the bunker he had been sheltering in, to buy food.
On Wednesday, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Wednesday, 2 March, asked Indian nationals to leave Kharkiv – the second-most populous city of the war-hit country – at the earliest, in two urgent back-to-back advisories.
"For their safety and security, they must leave Kharkiv immediately. Proceed to Pesochin, Babye, and Bazlyudovka as soon as possible. Under all circumstances, they must reach these settlements by 18:00 hours Ukranian time today," the first advisory read.
PM Modi's previous phone call with Putin had taken place on 24 February, wherein PM Modi had appealed for an "immediate cessation of violence" between Russia and Ukraine.
President Putin had briefed PM Modi about the recent developments over Ukraine. Modi reiterated his long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and NATO could only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue, the PMO said.
PM Modi had also informed Putin about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to the country.
The two leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest.
