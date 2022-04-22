PM Boris Johnson Meets PM Modi, Says 'India-UK Ties Have Never Been Stronger'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Rahstrapati Bhavan in Delhi on Friday, 22 April. The UK PM is on a two-day visit to India, and will be holding a bilateral meeting with PM Modi later in the day.

Soon after he was welcomed by the Indian PM, Prime Minister Johnson laid a wreath at the Raj Ghat and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also received the guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"Thank you for the fantastic welcome. This is a very auspicious moment between a relationship and friendship between two democracies. I don't think the things have ever been as strong or as good between us (India-UK) as they are now," UK PM Boris Johnson stated upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"The world faces growing threats from autocratic states which seek to undermine democracy, choke off free trade and trample on sovereignty," he stated, adding that the UK's partnership with India "is a beacon in stormy seas," reported news agency PTI.

"The India-UK relationship, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021, is all set to forge ahead with this visit," the Ministry of External Affairs said on Twitter, sharing photos.