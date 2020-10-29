Modi, French PM Condemn Knife Attack that Killed 3 in Nice

French Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France’s security alert to its highest level. The Quint The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the suspect has been arrested. | (Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@cestrosi) World French Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France’s security alert to its highest level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, 29 October, took to Twitter to “condemn the recent terrorist attacks in France” after a woman was reportedly beheaded by an attacker with a knife, who also killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, 29 October.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex raised France’s security alert to its highest level, and issued a statement saying that the response to the attack would be “firm and implacable”.

Jean Castex further said that the nation shares the pain of the victims’ kin and “the entire Catholic community”.

Many international public figures including the Pope, the Italian and Spanish prime ministers and senior advisor to the Turkish President have since taken to Twitter to condemn the attack and show solidarity with Nice.

Pope Francis wrote that he mourned the attack and prayed “for the victims, for their families and for the beloved French people, that they may respond to evil with good.”

“The cowardly attack that took place in Nice does not affect the common front in defence of the values of freedom and peace. Our certainties are stronger than fanaticism, hatred and terror. We embrace the families of the victims and our French brothers. We are united!” Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte

“All my solidarity with France and the French. My thoughts are with the victims of the heinous attack in Nice and their loved ones. All of Europe is with you.” Charles Michel, European Council President