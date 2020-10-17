Paris Teacher Killed, Beheaded Over Prophet’s Caricatures: Police

A school teacher was beheaded by a man in Paris on Friday, 17 October, after he allegedly showed controversial caricatures of Prophet Mohammed to his students, CNN reported.
The attacker was shot dead by the police later. The incident took place in Éragny-sur-Oise, northwest of the capital.
The victim, a secondary school teacher in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, had reportedly shown the caricatures as part of a discussion about the Charlie Hebdo attacks. Some parents had reportedly complained of the use of caricatures by the teacher.
According to CNN, four people have been taken into custody following the attack.
French President Emmanuel Macron, speaking at the scene, said the teacher had been the "victim of an Islamist attack," CNN reported.
“The teacher was killed because he was teaching students freedom of speech, the freedom to believe and not believe,” Macron reportedly said.
However, France’s anti-terror agency has not yet revealed the exact motive behind the attack or the details of the victim.
(With inputs from CNN.)
