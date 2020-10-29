3 Dead in Knife Attack at Church in France’s Nice, Woman Beheaded

The mayor of Nice, Christian Estrosi, said the suspect behind the attack was arrested.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details shortly)

(This is a developing story. The copy will be updated.)

Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.

The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.