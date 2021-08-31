PM Discusses 'Evolving Situation in Afghanistan' with European Council Prez

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, 31 August, spoke with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan. Image used for representational purposes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, 31 August, said that he spoke with Charles Michel, President of the European Council, about the evolving situation in Afghanistan.
PM Modi, further, in a tweet, added that he “also reiterated our commitment to further strengthening India-EU relations”.
Earlier in the day, India’s Ambassador to Qatar Deepak Mittal met the Head of Taliban’s political office in Doha Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai.
The meeting took place at the Indian Embassy in Doha.
The Ministry, in its press release, also said: “Ambassador Mittal raised India’s concern that Afghanistan’s soil should not be used for anti-Indian activities and terrorism in any manner.”
Foreign Secretary of India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla, had earlier on Monday, 30 August, chaired a Security Council meeting, in which the 15-nation council had adopted a resolution that "reaffirms the importance of upholding human rights including those of women, children, and minorities," news agency PTI reported.
The last of US troops took off from Afghanistan on Tuesday, 31 August, ending the 20-year war in the country.
