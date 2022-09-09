Photo Gallery: Queen Elizabeth II and Her 15 Prime Ministers

The longest-reigning British monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on Thursday, 8 September. Her reign commenced on 6 February 1952, following the death of her father, King George VI. She was coroneted a year later – on 2 June 1953 – when she was 26 years of age.

Being the Head of State, the monarch officially abstains from having any political inclination, though the Queen has maintained a cordial relationship with most of the prime ministers who served during her reign. The Queen also holds the right to appoint a prime minister, and over the years, has held frequent, periodical meetings with them.

Queen Elizabeth II was served by 15 prime ministers during her reign. Sir Winston Churchill was her first prime minister, with whom she shared a friendly bond, and the newly elected Liz Truss was her last prime minister. Truss was also the third female prime minister to be appointed during Queen Elizabeth II's reign, after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

In this photo gallery, we take a look at the 15 prime ministers who served the United Kingdom during her 70-year reign.