On His Death Anniversary, a Look at Winston Churchill’s Life

A hero of the Second World War, the man who led Britain as it stood alone against the might of the Nazis, a great orator. But the myth of Winston Churchill has not stood untarnished in much of the West, particularly the United States and Great Britain.

In recent years, Churchill’s reputation and his legacy has been questioned by noted scholars like Christopher Hitchens. When it came to India too, Winston Churchill was far from sympathetic. He was a champion of colonialism and opposed to Indian independence, famously insulted Gandhi and by an act of wilful negligence, caused the deaths of millions in the Bengal famine.