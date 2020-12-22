Pfizer COVID Vaccine Receives Approval for EU States

After it was given emergency approval in Britain and the US, European Union’s medicines regulator the European Medicine’s Agency (EMA) authorised the use of Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in the 27 countries that make up the EU.

EMA Chief Emer Cooke said in an online press conference, “I am delighted to announce that the EMA scientific committee met today and recommended a conditional marketing authorisation in the EU for the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.”