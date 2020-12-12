US FDA Clears Pfizer COVID Vaccine for Emergency Use

US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for emergency approval in the United States of America on Friday, 11 December. Making the big announcement, Outgoing President Donald Trump said that the first vaccine will be administered in less than 24 hours, adding that it will be “free for all Americans”.

“The governors decide where the vaccines go and stay and who gets them first. We want our senior citizens, healthcare workers and first respondents to be the first in line,” Trump said.