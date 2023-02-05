Former Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf Dies at 79: Report

The news of the former army general's illness had come to light in 2018 when the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) said that he was suffering from a rare disease called amyloidosis.

He had left Pakistan in March 2016 for Dubai to seek medical treatment and didn’t return to the country ever since. He was also hospitalised in June last year for a period of three weeks.

Amyloidosis is a rare disease that occurs when a protein called amyloid builds up in organs. This results in organs not working properly. Organs that can be affected include the heart, liver, kidneys, spleen, nervous system and digestive tract.