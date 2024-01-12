‘Embodied Solidarity’: Support Pours In for South Africa After First ICJ Hearing

To date, South Africa's legal initiative has garnered official endorsement from several countries, including Türkiye, Malaysia, Jordan, Bolivia, the Maldives, Namibia, Pakistan, Venezuela, Colombia, and Brazil. Furthermore, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League have declared their support for the case.

Certain European politicians are advocating for their respective governments to align with South Africa in its case against Israel.

Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister, Petra De Sutter, voiced her support for the case on Tuesday, stating that "Belgium cannot remain silent in the face of the genocide threat in Gaza."