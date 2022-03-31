Pakistan Assembly Adjourned Before Discussion on Imran Khan's Trust Vote

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan.
The National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan was adjourned to 3 April minutes after it began on Thursday, 31 March. The session had resumed after a three-day recess.
Meanwhile, backdoor talks between Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the joint Opposition are currently underway to dissolve the Lower House of the National Assembly, news agency PTI reported on Thursday, 31 March.
This comes after Imran Khan virtually lost the majority in the 342-member Assembly after two key allies defected.
Pakistan's Opposition has blamed Khan's government for the economic crisis and the rising inflation in the country.
On 8 March, a motion of no confidence was submitted to the National Assembly Secretariat by the Opposition parties.
It was tabled in Parliament on 28 March, with the vote scheduled for 3 April.
Imran Khan chaired a National Security Committee meeting on Thursday
Khan will address the nation later of Thursday
The National Assembly session to debate the no-confidence motion against Pakistan PM Imran Khan was adjourned to 3 April minutes after it began on Thursday. The session will now resume at 11:30 am (PST) on Sunday.
NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri said due to the "non-serious" attitude of the Opposition lawmakers, the session is being adjourned till Sunday. This came almost 10 minutes after the session had started.
Pakistan People's Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that either the Leader of Opposition would take a vote of confidence now or Imran Khan should face a vote of no confidence.
"The joint opposition has 172 members in the parliamentary party meeting. There's no NRO now, just one honourable exit for IK. Either let Leader of Opp in the NA take a vote of confidence now, or IK should face the #VONC," he said.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly offered to dissolve the assembly if the no-confidence motion against him is withdrawn, reported Geo News.
Backdoor talks between Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the joint opposition are currently underway to dissolve the lower house of the national assembly, news agency PTI reported.
"Talks are focused on one-point – the joint opposition withdraws the no-trust motion against Khan and in return he dissolves the National Assembly calling for fresh elections," a highly placed source in the Pakistan federal government told the news agency PTI.
"The top man in the establishment may be a guarantor if the understanding (deal) between the opposition and the government reaches,” he added. "If this deal is cut, the new elections will be held in August this year," he said.
The source also said that since the opposition is not trusting Khan, the guarantor may ally its concerns.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation on Thursday, the country's information minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Twitter
