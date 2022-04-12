'Want Peaceful, Cooperative Ties With India': Pak PM Sharif Responds to PM Modi

Sharif took over the reins of Pakistan on Monday, after former PM Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday, with 174 members of the 342-seat Assembly favouring the no-confidence motion in a midnight voting.

Sharif won Monday's voting unopposed, with 174 votes, after MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced a boycott of the prime minister's election and resignation from the National Assembly.

PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was among those who boycotted the session, had also filed his nomination papers on Sunday, after being chosen as the PTI's prime ministerial candidate. Qureshi secured no vote on Monday.