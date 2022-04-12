'Want Peaceful, Cooperative Ties With India': Pak PM Sharif Responds to PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi on Monday, 11 April, congratulated Shehbaz Sharif.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Newly appointed Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, 12 April, thanked Indian PM Narendra Modi for congratulating him on Monday, adding that Pakistan desires peaceful and cooperative ties with India.
"Peaceful settlement of outstanding disputes including Jammu & Kashmir is indispensable. Pakistan's sacrifices in fighting terrorism are well-known. Let's secure peace and focus on socio-economic development of our people," Sharif tweeted on Tuesday.
This comes after PM Modi on Monday evening extended his congratulations to Sharif after the oath-taking in Pakistan and said that India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror.
"India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people," PM Modi tweeted.
Sharif took over the reins of Pakistan on Monday, after former PM Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday, with 174 members of the 342-seat Assembly favouring the no-confidence motion in a midnight voting.
Sharif won Monday's voting unopposed, with 174 votes, after MNAs of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) announced a boycott of the prime minister's election and resignation from the National Assembly.
PTI vice-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who was among those who boycotted the session, had also filed his nomination papers on Sunday, after being chosen as the PTI's prime ministerial candidate. Qureshi secured no vote on Monday.
"We want good relations with India but a durable peace can’t be possible without Kashmir’s solution," Sharif stated.
Later on Monday, Sharif was administered the oath by acting President Sadiq Sanjrani, who stepped in to replace President Dr Arif Alvi, who was unable to attend the ceremony, having been advised to rest by doctors after reportedly complaining of discomfort on Monday evening.
