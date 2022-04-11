'India Desires Region Free of Terror': Modi Congratulates Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif

Sharif took over the reins of Pakistan on Monday, after former PM Imran Khan was ousted on Sunday, with 174 members of the 342-seat Assembly favouring the no-confidence motion in a midnight voting.

The leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) was elected as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday with 174 lawmakers voting in his favour after the MNAs of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) boycotted the election, Dawn reported.