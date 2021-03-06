Pakistan PM Imran Khan Wins Trust Vote in National Assembly

According to Clause 7 of Article 91 of the Constitution of Pakistan, the president “shall not exercise his powers under this clause unless he is satisfied that the prime minister does not command the confidence of the majority” in the Assembly.

The report further states, that the entire exercise by Khan might have been a result of his party’s defeat in the Islamabad Senate seat election.

“Instead of focusing his energy on a show of bravado, Imran Khan ought to reflect on the future of legislative business. The way to prove his strength in the Parliament is by getting bills passed – something that has proved to be a challenge time and again,” the report said.