No-Trust Motion Against Pak PM Disallowed, President Dissolves National Assembly

Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a no-confidence motion against his government was disallowed in the National Assembly on Sunday, 3 April.

PM Khan on Sunday, also asked for fresh elections after the no-confidence motion was disallowed by the National Assembly Speaker, citing a security threat.

Proceedings of the Assembly had begun earlier to vote on PM Khan's political survival. However, PM Khan was not in attendance as the session began.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday had warned the government against indulging in unconstitutional measures during Sunday's vote.