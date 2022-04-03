No-Trust Motion Against Pak PM Disallowed, President Dissolves National Assembly

Khan needs 172 votes in the 342-member House to defeat the motion against his government.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a no-confidence motion against his government was disallowed in the National Assembly on Sunday, 3 April.
PM Khan on Sunday, also asked for fresh elections after the no-confidence motion was disallowed by the National Assembly Speaker, citing a security threat.
Proceedings of the Assembly had begun earlier to vote on PM Khan's political survival. However, PM Khan was not in attendance as the session began.
Meanwhile, the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday had warned the government against indulging in unconstitutional measures during Sunday's vote.
Section 144 was imposed in Islamabad ahead of the all-important vote amid fears of violent clashes erupting between lawmakers and supporters of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf
Security personnel were deployed near Pakistan's National Assembly ahead of the tabling of the no-confidence motion
The governor of Pakistan's Punjab province was removed from his post hours before the motion
A member of Pakistan's Opposition moved a motion for the removal of the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Sunday
Pakistan Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that elections will be held within 90 days.
Federal Minister for information and Broadcasting Fuwad Hussain has said that the Prime Minister will continue his duties under Article 224 of the Constitution. He added that the Cabinet has been dissolved.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has said, "Government has violated the Constitution, didn't allow voting on the no-confidence motion. The united opposition is not leaving parliament. Our lawyers are on their way to Supreme Court."
Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of Prime Minister Imran Khan, after a no-confidence motion against his government was disallowed in the National Assembly on Sunday.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, in an address to the nation, said that he had written to the President to dissolve the assemblies.
"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people to Pakistan to prepare for elections," he said.
He further congratulated every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision and added, "The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."
The Pakistan National Assembly Speaker disallowed the no-trust motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, citing a security threat.
Umer Sarfaraz Cheema has been appointed the new governor of Pakistan's Punjab province, ANI reported.
This comes after Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar was removed from the post ahead of the vote.
Proceedings of Pakistan's National Assembly began on Sunday, 3 April, to vote on Prime Minister Imran Khan's political survival. However, PM Khan was not in attendance as the session began.
Security personnel have been deployed near Pakistan's National Assembly ahead of the tabling of the no-confidence motion, ANI reported.
The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) on Sunday warned the government against indulging in unconstitutional measures during the vote on Sunday.
"HRCP strongly warns the federal government to refrain from resorting to any unconstitutional measures to prevent members of Parliament from attending Sunday's National Assembly session at which a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister is expected to be held," the rights body tweeted.
The Islamabad district administration imposed Section 144 in the city ahead of a no-confidence motion scheduled against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly on Sunday.
The odds are stacked against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan as a no-confidence motion will be tabled against him in Pakistan's National Assembly on Sunday.
This comes after Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lost the majority in the House as its primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government on 30 March and signed a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)