Pakistan & Iran 'Agree To De-escalate Tensions' After Deadly Border Airstrikes

Pakistan and Iran on Friday, 19 January, "agreed to de-escalate the situation" in the wake of both countries exchanging deadly airstrikes in the Balochistan region along the border earlier this week.

On the night of Tuesday, 16 January, Iran launched airstrikes in Pakistan's Balochistan to allegedly take down 'militant bases' there. In retaliation, Pakistan on Thursday, 18 January, hit alleged 'militant targets' inside Iran's south-eastern Sistan-Baluchestan province. The airstrikes led to civilian deaths, as per reports.

As tensions rose to a fever pitch, Pakistan's Minitry of Foreign Affiars said in an official statement on Friday: "Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jinlani spoke with the Foreign Minister of Iran, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, today."