'Pakistan Harbouring Taliban, Needs To Line Up': US State Secy Antony Blinken

United States (US) Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday, 13 September, said that Pakistan should align with the international community and uphold the community's expectations from the recently-instated Taliban government in Afghanistan.
"So Pakistan needs to line up with a broad majority of the international community in working toward those ends and in upholding those expectations," he observed.
Speaking at the first public hearing in Congress about the situation in Afghanistan, Blinken told the House Foreign Affairs Committee that some of Pakistan's interests have been in conflict with those of the US's:
Blinken further indicated that the US will be reassessing its equation with Pakistan in the weeks to come.
"This is one of the things we're going to be looking at in the days, and weeks ahead – the role that Pakistan has played over the last 20 years but also the role we would want to see it play in the coming years and what it will take for it to do that," he stated, Reuters reported.
