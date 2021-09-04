India & US Are Closely Watching Pakistan’s Actions in Afghanistan: Foreign Secy

“In our statement, we have said that we have told them that we want them to be cognisant of the fact that there should be no terrorism that emanates from their territory directed against us, or other countries; that we want them to be mindful of the status of women, minorities and so on so forth. And, and I think they have, also, you know, made reassuring... from their side,” he said.



On Thursday, he had called on the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the ‘fluid’ situation in Afghanistan.



“Look on 15th of August, you had a situation where (Afghan) President (Ashraf) Ghani suddenly left. You had the Taliban come in. The situation is moving so fast it's so fluid that is difficult to comment at this point of time on anything,” he said.