5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Pakistan: Around 20 Dead, Many Injured

A 5.7 magnitude earthquake hit southern Pakistan in the wee hours (3 am) of Thursday, 7 October, leading to the death of approximately 20 people. As per news agency AFP, Pakistan government officials have said that dozens also sustained serious injuries.
Further, Suhail Anwar Hashmi, a senior provincial government official was quoted by AFP as saying that a woman and six children were among the 20 deceased.
While maintaining that 15-20 people have died, Naseer Nasar, the head of Balochistan's Provincial Disaster Management warned about the possibility of the death toll increasing.
The remote city of Harnai, in Balochistan, is reported to have been the worst-affected area. It was also felt in Balochistan’s provincial capital Quetta.
The earthquake, as per the United States Geological survey, struck at around 3 am, had a 5.7 magnitude. Meanwhile, the depth of the earthquake was approximately 20 kilometres. It has caused electricity to fail in the region, with Zahoor Tarin, a senior official at the government-run Harnai hospital telling AFP:
