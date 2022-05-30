'Will Sell My Clothes To Provide Cheapest Wheat Flour to People': Pakistan PM

Pakistan Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, 29 May, said that he would sell his clothes to provide the cheapest wheat flour to people if Mahmood Khan, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, did not bring down the price of 10-kg wheat to Rs 400 in the next 24 hours.

This comes at a time when Pakistan faces an acute wheat crisis due to multiple reasons, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reduction in domestic output of wheat, and climate change.

Speaking at a public meeting in Thakara stadium, PM Sharif said, "I reiterate my words, I would sell my outfits and provide the cheapest wheat flour to people," reported news agency ANI.