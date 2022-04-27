Pakistan Blast: China Condemns Suicide Attack That Left 3 Chinese Nationals Dead

The site of explosion in Karachi.
(Photo: PTI)
China on Wednesday, 27 April, condemned and demanded a thorough investigation into the suicide attack at Pakistan's Karachi University that left three Chinese nationals dead and one other injured.
At least four people, including three Chinese nationals, were killed and several injured in a car explosion inside the premises of the University of Karachi, Geo News reported on Tuesday, 26 April.
Lijian also said that China expressed its strong condemnation and great indignation at this major terrorist attack.
Meanwhile, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Wu Jianghao spoke to the Pakistani Ambassador to China and expressed grave concern, a statement said. He also demanded that Pakistan carry out a thorough investigation into the incident.
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday visited the Chinese embassy in Islamabad to meet officials, reported BBC. He also presented them with a handwritten letter and reiterated the nation's commitment "to eliminate all militants and terrorists from Pakistani soil".
Meanwhile, Pakistan's foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar condemned the incident, calling it "reprehensible" and a "direct attack" on Pakistan and China relations.
The blast took place at 1.52 pm in a van near the Confucius Institute – a Chinese language teaching centre – at the university. Rescue and security agencies reached the location and cordoned off the areas, initiating rescue operations.
Those killed in Tuesday's blast were identified as Confucius Institute Director Huang Guiping, Ding Mupeng, Chen Sa, and a Pakistani driver, Khalid, news agency PTI reported university spokesperson as saying.
While the police are yet to determine the cause of the attack, separatist Baloch Liberation Army has indicated that the van was attacked by a female suicide bomber, BBC reported. The separatist group is resistant to the Chinese investment in Pakistan.
(With inputs from BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)