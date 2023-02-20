Pakistan Is a ‘Bankrupt Country’: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Amid Cash Crisis

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Sunday, 19 February, claimed that the cash-strapped nation is already bankrupt and has defaulted, amid fears that it may not be able to receive a $7 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Driving the news: At a public address in Pakistan’s Sialkot, Asif’s hometown, he blamed the politicians and bureaucracy for the prevailing economic crisis and claimed that standing on its own feet was critical in Pakistan stabilising itself.